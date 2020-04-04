Breitbart:

“Don’t use the word ‘seize,’” Cuomo said to reporters, calling it a “harsh word. It’s sharing of resources,” he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said during a press conference he would sign an executive order allowing the government to seize unused ventilators in New York state and redistribute them to hospitals in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“The National Guard are going to be deployed to pick them up across the state, and deploy them to places that we need them,” Cuomo said during a press conference on Friday.

