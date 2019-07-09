YAHOO NEWS:

Anderson Cooper is inheriting the bulk of his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt’s, fortune, but the monetary total of his inheritance is reportedly much less than estimates had predicted.

Last week, documents showed that Vanderbilt was leaving her lavish Midtown apartment to her oldest son, Leopold “Stan” Stokowski, and “all the rest” of her fortune to Cooper. (Her estranged middle son, Chris Stokowski, who cut himself off from the family 40 years ago, will reportedly get nothing.) That being said, it was unclear how much Vanderbilt, who died at the age of 95 on June 17, was actually leaving behind.

Despite the fact that Vanderbilt was estimated to be worth $200 million, she’s actually leaving behind less than $1.5 million , which Page Six reports was the total value of her estate when she passed away following a short battle with an advanced form of stomach cancer.