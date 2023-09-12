Anderson Cooper is slammed by best-selling author Meryl Gordon for recycling her own work for his new book on the Astors: ‘It was kind of stunning’

The author of a New York Times best-selling book on the Astor family has said she is ‘disappointed’ in CNN anchor Anderson Cooper for failing to dig up new facts for his own book on the family, and for relying so heavily on her work.Meryl Gordon, whose ‘meticulous’ 2009 book Mrs Astor Regrets featured dozens of interviews with Astor relatives, employees and associates, was asked what she thought about Cooper’s new book.

The CNN star, who has also written a book about his own family, the Vanderbilts, will publish Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune on September 19.Gordon told DailyMail.com: ‘I was disappointed that he added so little to the story.’She told Doug Brunt’s podcast, Dedicated with Doug Brunt, to be aired on Tuesday, she was shocked and saddened by Cooper’s book.’I have read the book and I have very complicated feelings about it,’ she told Brunt.

READ MORE