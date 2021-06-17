CNN.com:



Police departments in communities northwest of Phoenix told CNN there were multiple shootings in the West Valley region Thursday afternoon. “We have two people confirmed shot in random acts,” Surprise Police Sgt. Greg Welch told CNN. He said there were multiple shooting locations but could not provide an exact number.Banner Health officials said three of their hospitals have received nine patients.

A suspect was apprehended in a traffic stop in Surprise, Welch said. He says one of the two shooting victims in his community is hospitalized in critical condition.Aerial video from CNN affiliate KPHO/KTVK showed a white SUV with doors open that the news station described as the suspect’s vehicle. Police in the community of Peoria also reported responding to “several shootings” Thursday but did not have further details.

Here is what authorities have confirmed.

Surprise shooting: Two people shot — one person with life-threatening injuries, one with non-life-threatening injuries — near 115th Avenue and Bell Road

Loop 303 shooting: A vehicle was shot near Loop 303 and El Mirage Road. DPS Troopers were assessing that situation.

And the suspect is ….not yet identified.

