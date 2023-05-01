Archaeologists from two universities in Naples, Italy found the remains of an ancient temple submerged in the western Mediterranean for 2,000 years, according to Ancient Origins.

The Nabatean temple was dedicated to the god Dushara and is believed to date back to a time when Nabataean people lived in the Phlegrean Peninsula.

The temple’s link to the Nabateans was confirmed by the discovery of two Roman marble altars that suggest the temple was built during a time when the Nabateans were living under the Roman Empire’s control.

The discovery represents evidence of the Nabataean presence in the area, revealing the richness and vastness of commercial, cultural, and religious exchanges in the Mediterranean basin in the ancient world.

According to historians, during the Imperial era of Rome, the Nabataean Kingdom established a base of operations on the Italian coast, and Puteoli was the largest commercial port in the Roman Mediterranean, making it an attractive location for the trade-minded people.

