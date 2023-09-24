Ancient Roman mosaic reveals: Women wore bikinis thousands of years ago

Many believe that the bikini is a 20th-century invention. In 1946, it was independently conceived by two French designers. Jacques Heim, the proprietor of a clothing store in Cannes, pioneered this swimsuit, which he dubbed “sealed” to highlight its minuscule size, comparable to the dimensions of an atom, the tiniest unit of a chemical element.

Simultaneously, automobile engineer Louis Riel, employed by his mother’s lingerie firm in Paris, designed a similar swimsuit, even smaller and more revealing. His inspiration for this minimalist design came from observing women at Saint-Tropez beaches rolling up the edges of their swimsuits to catch more sun.

Riel christened his creation “bikini,” inspired by the ongoing nuclear weapons tests on Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean during that era. He claimed that his invention possessed “atomic” allure and thus named it “bikini” after the island.

