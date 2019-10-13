Studyfinds.org:

TEL AVIV — Search the farthest regions of your highest kitchen cabinet, and you’ll probably find a can of soup you forgot all about. Canned food is a staple of modern life, and a convenience that is largely taken for granted, along with the myriad of other advancements that make our lives comfortable. Now, researchers from Tel Aviv University have discovered evidence that early humans began preserving their food — particularly bone marrow — much like we do with canned goods today as far back as 400,000 years ago.

Of course, humans of the late Lower Paleolithic period weren’t lucky enough to stock up on chicken noodle soup, but they were incredibly innovative with what they had to work with. These Paleolithic people saved animal bones for up to nine weeks before eating the nutritious bone marrow inside. The bones effectively functioned as cans, preserving the bone marrow.

These groundbreaking discoveries were made at Qesem Cave near Tel Aviv, in collaboration with an investigative team from Spain.