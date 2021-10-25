Asteroid impacts remain one of the most dangerous possible natural disasters, but catastrophic collisions have been few in living memory. However, that was certainly not the case for Earth’s early years, when the young planet was furiously bombarded by massive ancient asteroids – 10 times more often than previously believed – and may have delayed the planet from being able to support life, a new study has revealed.

The impacts recorded in the study took place during the Archean eon, a period between 2.5 billion and 4 billion years ago. During this time, the planet’s environment was very different – and being bombarded by asteroids undoubtedly changed the landscape even further.

