The nation’s mass immigration policy, giving green cards to roughly a million foreign nationals and temporary work visas to another 1.4 million foreign nationals, is driving 80 percent of all population growth, new analysis details.

Census Bureau data analyzed by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) shows the scope to which legal immigration to the U.S. is fueling nearly all population growth where the resident population hit 333.3 million in 2022 — the highest in American history.

“… [N]et international migration of 1.01 million accounted for roughly 80 percent of U.S. population growth in 2022,” CIS researchers Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler write:

… [I]mmigration is the primary factor driving U.S. population growth. The net migration of immigrants plus births to immigrants once here accounted for roughly two-thirds to three-fourths of U.S. population growth over the last two decades. [Emphasis added]

Annually, the U.S. gives green cards to about a million foreign nationals. The majority of those green cards are awarded through the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can sponsor an unlimited number of foreign relatives for resettlement in the U.S.

READ MORE