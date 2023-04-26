Likely more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to be encountered at the United States-Mexico border by the end of September, a new analysis projects.

In President Joe Biden’s first year in office, Steven Kopits with Princeton Policy Advisors accurately projected that about two million border crossers and illegal aliens would be encountered along the southern border.

Likewise, in 2022, Kopits correctly projected that more than 2.3 million border crossers and illegal aliens would be encountered at the border, for a total of about 4.2 million border encounters in Biden’s first two years, with millions of those being released into the U.S. interior.

For fiscal year 2023, which ends in September, Kopits estimates that more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens will have been encountered at the border — slightly down from his prior projection showing 2.7 million may be encountered.

READ MORE