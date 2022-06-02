BREITBART:

President Joe Biden’s policies have helped drive the nation’s foreign-born population to 47 million as of April, the largest in United States history, new analysis reveals.

Researchers at the Center for Immigration Studies analyzed monthly Census Bureau data, finding that, as of April, about 47 million foreign-born residents reside in the U.S. This is “the largest number ever recorded in any U.S. government survey or decennial census,” as researchers note.

From February 2021 to April, Biden’s policies have helped add two million foreign-born residents to the U.S. population.

The data suggests that nearly 145,000 foreign-born residents are being added to the nation’s already historically-high population every month. Today, more than 331 million residents live in the U.S., the highest in U.S. history.

Put another way, the nation’s foreign-born population has quintupled since 1970, tripled since 1980, doubled since 1990, and grown 50 percent since the year 2000. Foreign-born arrivals, as a share of the U.S. population, now account for about 1-in-7 residents, which is the highest percentage in 112 years.

