NEW YORK POST:

President John F. Kennedy’s proposal to Congress in May 1961 to land a man on the moon before the decade’s end was met not with unified support, but resounding skepticism, borne out in a Gallup poll that showed 58 percent of respondents opposed to the lofty goal. So when Kennedy stood before 40,000 mostly young men and women 15 months later in Houston’s sun-swept Rice Stadium, he delivered a speech that was both an American mission statement and a pitch to a still dubious nation: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy but because they are hard.” Though Kennedy did not live to see it, that vision was realized through the genius and sweat of some 400,000 scientists, engineers and technicians — ten times the crowd on hand in Rice Stadium that day. Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 mission took us farther from Earth than we had ever gone and, in doing so, brought us all closer, if only for the eight days, three hours, eighteen minutes and thirty-five seconds it took to play out. Told in their own words, this is the story of the people who turned what was once science fiction into history.

July 16: The weight of the world

Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, Apollo 11: I was the last one in, so I was let off the elevator at a landing one stop below while [Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins] were taken up to the capsule. I was standing on the edge of this swing arm looking out at this rocket, and the [ocean] waves coming in quite a bit lower, and the sun gradually coming up, and it was really a very lonely and yet private, peaceful moment before getting into that wondrous white machine that was going to propel us off into history — we hoped.

Michael Collins, command module pilot, Apollo 11: Certain people either didn’t know about it or didn’t care about going to the moon, but it was of some importance to people in virtually every little corner of the globe, and I felt that very keenly, and I felt that in a negative sense as well as a positive. The negative was, “Hey, don’t screw it up.” I mean, I felt a tremendous feeling of, you know, I could make some stupid little mistake and just make the whole program look ridiculous in the eyes of the whole globe. . . . We felt the weight of the world upon us.

Robert Sieck, launch operations engineer, Kennedy Space Center: Since I was the backup engineer, I was not out at the Cape [Canaveral, in Florida, from which the spacecraft launched]. I could watch the launch with my wife and my 1-year-old daughter. The highway was absolute gridlock, and the cars and trucks weren’t trying to move. Everyone was there to watch history. The vendors were sold out of everything — no more T-shirts, caps, buttons or pins. People were pulling plugs of grass from the side of the road and stuffing them in zip-lock bags as souvenirs.