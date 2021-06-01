Pictured: Left – The artist Slavatore Garau; Right – His ‘immaterial’ masterpiece “Afrodite Piange” in front of Federal Hall, a few steps from New York Stock Exchange

TheNews24:

Genius or scammer? Social networks are divided before a news that, although it seems incredible, has happened in Italy: an artist has sold an invisible statue for 15,000 euros. His name is Salvatore Garau and he has managed to auction his “work” for an amount that many consider crazy. However, he defends his creation tooth and nail.

The artist explained that “the success of the auction confirms an irrefutable fact: the void is nothing more than a space full of energy, even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle that nothing has a weight. It therefore has an energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is to say, into us “. The ‘Io sono’ certificate of authenticity. (Art-Rite Auctions)

The supposed sculpture is titled ‘Io sono’ (‘I am’) and its new owner will be able to demonstrate his new possession by means of a certificate of guarantee, which attests to its authenticity. Afterwards, you can place it where you deem appropriate, although the artist points out that it needs a space free of obstructions to house its dimensions: 150 x 150 centimeters.

alvatore Garau has previously exhibited other intangible works. In February 2021 he placed a piece entitled ‘Buddha in contemplation’ in the Plaza Della Scala, in Milan. As in this case, you couldn’t see anything, since it was another invisible statue, although a marked box appeared on the ground where, apparently, his work of art was placed.

He plans to “place” seven invisible statues in as many cities around the world

The artist assures that “when I decide to ‘exhibit’ an immaterial sculpture in a given space, that place will concentrate a certain quantity and density of thoughts at a precise point, creating a sculpture that from my title will only take the most varied forms. After all, don’t we shape a God we’ve never seen? ”

Garau has more projects for the future, as he explained to the Art-Rite auction house who sold his work:

“In May, the immaterial sculpture ‘Aphrodite cries’ will be ‘exhibited’ in the heart of New York, in front of Federal Hall (where G. Washington, the first president of the United States was elected) and a few steps from the Stock Exchange. It will be the third of the seven that I will place in as many cities of the world. Seven because it is the spiritual number par excellence and has a special value in all the great religions, Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Buddhist. Spirituality has always fascinated me, although in contemporary art it is a subject that does not seem to have great appeal, but to me, right now, it seems revolutionary “.

More at TheNews24