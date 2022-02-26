THE JERUSALEM POST:

At the beginning of the current Ukraine-Russian crisis, the following statement attributed to a senior Israeli official appeared in the not uninfluential American news website Axios: “We love Ukraine, but we are not going to get involved in a conflict between superpowers like the US and Russia. We have enough on our plate.”

From multiple perspectives the quote is problematic, its three consecutive segments demanding dissection and illumination.

Israel and the Ukraine have had a good bilateral relationship, but a historic perspective invites a more judicious use of language. From the Bohdan Khmelnytsky massacres of Jews in the mid-seventeenth century (Khmelnytsky is regarded as a Ukrainian national hero today), through to the civil war White pogroms that followed the Bolshevik revolution, the ties between Jews and Ukrainians contain multiple elements in addition to love.

During the Second World War, many Ukrainians actively collaborated in the Holocaust, whether through the Ukrainian fascist movement the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), the Waffen SS Galicia Division or the Schutzmannschaft auxiliary police. The trial in Israel of John Demjanjuk showcased one of the many Ukrainians who served as concentration camp guards.

