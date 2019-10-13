SMITHSONIAN.COM

Officials have issued blunt instructions to anyone who spots a northern snakehead: ‘Kill it immediately’

The northern snakehead is a long, blotchy-patterned fish that can breathe on land and travel on the ground by wriggling its slippery body. But those might not be the species’ most nightmarish qualities. Snakeheads have a voracious appetit; they’ve been known to chow down not only on other fish, but also crustaceans, reptiles, mammals and small birds. They are invasive to the United States, threatening to displace native species and upset the balance of aquatic ecosystems. The fish have been reported in more than a dozen states across the nation and, as Christine Hauser reports for the New York Times, they have now been found for the first time in Georgia. The slithering species was first spotted by an angler fishing in a pond in Gwinnett County. And Georgia officials have issued blunt instructions to anyone else who stumbles upon a northern snakehead: “Kill it immediately.” After the fisherman alerted Georgia’s Wildlife Resources Division to the odd creature he had found, officials set out to the pond to investigate. They found an adult snakehead—possibly the one the fisherman had reeled in and then tossed back into the water—and three juveniles. Those snakeheads are now “[d]ead and frozen,” a fisheries operations manager with the Wildlife Resources Division, tells Hauser.

READ MORE AT THE SMITHSONIAN