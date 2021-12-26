BUSINESS INSIDER:

Kuzma contracted the virus at a right-wing event earlier this month, according to his podcast network.

“Doug needs heavy heavy prayers,” a Telegram message from his podcast network said.

Anti-vax podcaster Doug Kuzma has contracted the coronavirus and is now hooked up to a ventilator at a Virginia hospital, according to attorney Lin Wood and his podcast network.

Wood, who pushed false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump and who has ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, said in a Telegram message on Friday that Kuzma contracted COVID-19 after attending the right-wing “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas earlier this month.