Bathed in the sunlight of Mexico’s dry season, his dreadlocks tumbling down his back, a man who went by the name “John Galton,” an apparent nod to the hero of Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged,” observed almost two years ago, “There’s pockets of freedom all over the world if you’re willing to live in freedom.”

Galton paid a high price for that freedom. He was gunned down on Friday by a band of men who stormed his home in Acapulco, Mexico, where he and his girlfriend had found safe haven from drug charges in the United States, as they explained in a March 2017 video interview with the conspiracy site Press For Truth.

Joining a community of like-minded expatriates, Galton had sought to build a life as a self-made man. He advocated drug liberalization and taught classes on cryptocurrencies. He was set to be featured in a documentary called “Stateless.”

He envisioned himself as a prophet of American entrepreneurship – but freed from the constraints of the American nation-state.

“Go for what you want to do,” he suggested to Americans considering a similar move. “If you think it’s not possible, maybe you’re doing it in the wrong place.”

As for the locals, “They don’t seem to mind us living here. We’ve lived here a year with no issues.”