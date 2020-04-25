The Week:

Nearly a third of Americans believe that it is either “probably” or “definitely” true that a coronavirus vaccine exists and is being withheld, according to a new study by the Democracy Fund and the UCLA Nationscape Project, in partnership with USA Today.

“To see about a third of people give that some level of, ‘Yeah, that might be true,’ that was pretty shocking to me,” said Robert Griffin, the research director at the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group. “That’s a pretty dark type of thought to be floating around the public.”

While there are as many as 150 different vaccines in various stages of development at this point, a COVID-19 vaccination will only be ready in 12 to 18 months “if we’re really lucky,” Seth Berkley, the head of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, a global immunization partnership, told AFP on Friday.

He added that “one of the challenges” of this particular pandemic is that “we don’t know if we can make a vaccine … we have no proof of concept yet.”

Read more at The Week