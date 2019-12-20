BREITBART:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings “a global Watergate” during the Thursday night Democrat debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.

“This is a global Watergate,” Klobuchar said, arguing that Trump, like former President Richard Nixon in the case of the Watergate scandal of the 1970s, was a “paranoid president who looked for dirt on a political opponent.”

“He did it by getting people to break in. This president did it by calling a political leader to look for dirt on a political opponent,” Klobuchar said of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

“We should be hearing from Mulvaney,” Klobuchar said, referring to Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, while calling for other staff to testify under oath at the Senate impeachment trial.