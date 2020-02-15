Breitbart:
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) could not name the president of Mexico when asked to do so by a Telemundo reporter in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday evening.
Earlier this year, Klobuchar voted for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the Senate, noting the importance of Mexico to the U.S. economy:
Canada and Mexico are Minnesota’s two biggest trading partners, and I recently voted to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade…
However, when quizzed by Telemundo, she could not remember the name of Mexico’s president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (or AMLO, as he is colloquially known).
