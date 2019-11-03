Christian Broadcast Network (CBN):

Ammar had the perfect life. He had a beautiful wife, two loving children, a successful career as a teacher, and he lived in a prominent city in Iraq.

I’ve changed Ammar’s name for his protection because he eventually lost everything in order to follow Christ.

One night when Ammar was watching television, flipping through the channels, he discovered a Christian TV show. Intrigued, he watched even though he and his entire family were Muslim. He had been taught that being a Christian was wrong, but hearing the Gospel piqued his interest.

Secretly, he continued to search out answers to his questions. He visited churches, talked to different Christians, and finally attended an evangelistic meeting. After talking to one of the pastors there, Ammar gave his life to Christ.

Not long afterward, Ammar was baptized. But he knew he couldn’t share that he was a believer with anyone in his Muslim community because that could be a death sentence.

However, the difference in his life was so apparent that his wife finally discovered he had converted. Instead of having mercy, she turned him in to local authorities.