Amish men shunned following emergency alert test that outed them for having cell phones

An ex-Amish TikToker revealed that the national smartphone emergency alert got his friends from the religious community in trouble for having phones.

Every US smartphone, television and radio received an alert on Wednesday at 2:18pm ET as part of a nationwide test for an emergency alert system.

Unfortunately for three members of the Amish community, the alert also involved a powerful alarm sound that outed them for having modern devices – which go against their beliefs.

Amish beliefs and traditions condemn modern technology and encourage plain clothing. The community is known for not using any modern devices, dressing in old-fashioned clothes, and even opting for a horse and buggy to get around.

Eli Yoder, a previous member of the Amish community, posted a TikTok to share what happened when the emergency alert revealed the hidden phones of his ‘Amish buddies’.

