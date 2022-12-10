How was life formed on Earth, or in the reaches of space? According to a new study, it may have all been made possible thanks to gamma ray energy.

The findings of this study, published in the peer-reviewed academic journal ACS Central Science, features a first-of-its-kind experiment that looked at how the building blocks of life are formed.

The result was that the seeds that would sprout into life could very well have been created thanks to gamma rays.

Amino acids are basic organic compounds that come in a wide variety of forms. To most, the most important type is the alpha-amino acids, which help make up proteins.

However, as an early organic compound, it is thought that amino acids may play a key role in the origin of life on Earth alongside the other important building blocks of life such as carbohydrates, lipids and nucleic acids, alongside the role of important materials like carbon and water.

However, amino acids in particular stand out as being incredibly important. This is because they can be synthasized from inorganic compounds, provided the conditions are correct.

