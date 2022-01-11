Amid rising prices, American families fall deeper in debt

CNBC:

Higher prices are already taking a toll.

As consumers pay more for everything from groceries to gasoline, household income is failing to keep pace with a higher overall cost of living, according to recent reports.

Over the past two years, median income fell 3% while the cost of living rose nearly 7%, due, in part, to rising housing and medical costs.

More than three-quarters of Americans, or 78%, have received some form of pandemic relief since March 2020, which either went toward buying necessities, savings or paying down debt, according to a NerdWallet poll of more than 2,000 adults.

And yet, more than one-third said their household financial situation has gotten worse over the past year.

After Americans paid off a record $83 billion in credit card debt, credit card balances are on the rise again, along with mortgage, auto and student loan debt.



