Despite months of violent rioting, looting, vandalism, assault and murder by left-wing extremists, not to mention unprovoked attacks on white people, FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed during a congressional hearing Thursday that acts motivated by white supremacy still comprise the majority of domestic terrorism in America.

“Within the domestic terrorism bucket, the category as a whole, racially motivated violent extremism is, I think, the biggest bucket within that larger group. And within the racially motivated violent extremist bucket, people subscribing to some kind of white supremacist-type ideology is certainly the biggest chunk of that,” he said.

However, he declined to provide any specific numbers, saying, “I don’t have the numbers for you.”

The remarks about “white supremacist-type ideology” were later eagerly shared by members of the far-left media, including CNN’s Don Lemon, who two years ago claimed that that the “biggest terror threat in this country is white men.”

What propagandists like Lemon either downplayed or failed to mention altogether were the next set of remarks made by Wray.

“But let me also say that racially motivated violent extremists over recent years have been responsible for the most lethal activity in the U.S.,” he continued Thursday.

“Now this year, the lethal attacks we’ve had I think would all fit within the category of anti-government and anti-authority, which covers everything from anarchist violent extremists to militia types. We don’t really think in terms of left/right.”

