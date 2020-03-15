Jerusalem Post:

One Smurf called the outbreak “no big deal.”

Over 3,500 French people assembled in order to break the world record for most people dressed as Smurfs despite warnings against large gatherings amid a worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to Slate.

3,549 people dressed in blue gathered in Landerneau to break the world record set in 2019 of 2,762 people. The gathering happened just a day before France banned gatherings of over 1,000 people.

