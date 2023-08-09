America’s property hot (and cold) spots revealed: These cities are facing the biggest housing shortages in the US – is YOUR hometown one of them?

Americans looking for a place to call home may wish to stay clear of Texas as three cities in the Lone Star state are in the midst of a housing crisis, research shows. New analysis by Bank of America (BofA) has identified San Antonio, Dallas and Houston as being among the four cities facing the worst property shortages in the US.

The list was rounded out by Orlando, Florida, which is also experiencing high population growth and low housing stock.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, St. Louis, Detroit and Miami were revealed to have the highest housing stock relative to their populations. BofA analysts tracked its internal data from the second financial quarter of the year to assess where property markets were hottest and coldest.

