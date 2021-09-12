NY Post

The oldest living World War II veteran has celebrated another trip around the sun — his 112th, to be exact. Lawrence Brooks was feted Sunday with birthday drive-by at his home in New Orleans, with video showing the bespectacled vet wearing a mask and Saints jersey and waving to the small crowd. He advised others to “serve God and be nice to people,” according to WDSU. Born on Sept. 12, 1909, Brook served in the US Army from 1940 to 1945 as part of the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion. He was stationed in New Guinea followed by the Philippines and rose to the rank of private first class during the war. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted a photo with the vet on Sunday thanking him for his service on Sunday where he can be seen in a mask standing and looking healthy.

