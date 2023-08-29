America’s most expensive states revealed: From splashing out $500 a month for groceries to spending $10,000 on a funeral – here is where US citizens pay the most

Families are facing unprecedented pressures on their household budgets amid high interest rates and rampant inflation. But it appears some states are faring much worse than others. A new study by digital health service Now Patient has exposed the huge disparities in the cost of living between states by analyzing everything from the average cost of groceries, health insurance, gym memberships and even funerals.

Unsurprisingly, New York came out as the most expensive place to live, with residents spending $482.87 a month on groceries, $776 on medical insurance and $10,335 on a standard funeral. The second most expensive state is Alaska, where the average cost of health insurance is $822 a month, followed by Vermont, Hawaii and Massachusetts in fifth place. Meanwhile Arkansas was deemed to be the cheapest as the average monthly cost of groceries is $282.46 per person, the typical health insurance plan is $456 a month – and a funeral costs $6,800.

