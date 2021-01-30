Revolver.news.com:

Conservatives and patriots understandably have great affinity for the United States military. It has historically won great victories that have both advanced liberty abroad and protected it at home. For close to 80 years, it has been beyond question the most advanced and powerful fighting force on planet Earth. Relative to its potential adversaries, the American armed forces of the past few decades could arguably be the most powerful military that has ever existed in any country at any time in world history.

Most conservatives also instinctively, and understandably, see the military as a reservoir of traditional and conservative values. Sometimes, when conservatives darkly contemplate the possibility that left-wing extremists may try to overthrow the rights of Americans, they console themselves with the thought that the invincible U.S. military will be on “our side.”

It is increasingly obvious that these thoughts are mistaken.

First, it’s clear that thanks to political purges and the persistent progressive colonization of all American institutions, the military is no longer a “conservative” institution in any meaningful sense. Revolver wrote extensively on that shift just days ago. But there is a more basic shortcoming in play: America’s armed forces are in steep decline. It may still be the world’s strongest military, but its advantage is shrinking every day.

This is not a comprehensive assessment of a hypothetical war with China, or any other country. Rather, it’s just a collection of red flags and warning signs that all is not well with the military of the world’s waning superpower.

Soldiers are getting fat.

A viral image briefly made the rounds after the National Guard was deployed to guard the Capitol. More than any thousand-word essay could, the photo illustrates the worrisome preparedness of some of America’s armed forces:

Not very intimidating! How much would you trust this woman to capture a defended position in urban warfare?

The woman above at least has the defense of being in the National Guard. But even America’s active-duty servicemen are getting chunky. Between 2001 and 2016, the military’s overweight percentage quintupled:

Today’s military is fatter than ever. For the first time in years, the Pentagon has disclosed data indicating the number of troops its deems overweight, raising big questions about the health, fitness and readiness of today’s force. About 7.8 percent of the military — roughly one in every 13 troops — is clinically overweight, defined by a body mass-index greater than 25. This rate has crept upward since 2001, when it was just 1.6 percent, or one in 60, according to Defense Department data obtained by Military Times. And it’s highest among women, blacks, Hispanics and older service members.

Diversity is truly our greatest strength…

More than 17% of military personnel were considered obese across DOD, up from less than 16% four years earlier, said the report, published in the August edition of the military’s Medical Surveillance Monthly Report. For the Navy, the rate was 22%, compared to 8.3% of Marines. The Army’s rate matched the overall average and the Air Force was slightly higher at about 18%. … The findings follow earlier studies that have found dramatic increases in obesity among the services since 2001. [Military.com]

Having an army of fat soldiers is a gigantic red flag. It’s a sign of a military that has grown soft, that is slacking on keeping its members at the peak of mental and physical readiness to protect the country. If the military is letting its physical expectations for soldiers slide, what other less visible things is it letting go to seed?

