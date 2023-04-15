David’s Bridal, one of the largest wedding gown retailers in the US and which boasts of selling one in three wedding dresses, is set to lay off thousands of workers nationwide, according to a notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

The company, which previously declared bankruptcy in 2018 is said to be preparing to file for bankruptcy once again and will be eliminating a total of 9,236 positions across the country in a drastic attempt to save money.

The layoffs in Pennsylvania were scheduled to start on Friday and continue until mid-August, affecting 15 stores in nine counties across the state.

David’s Bridal, which is is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania employs more than 11,000 workers across the US.

The chaos for the company comes just as prom and wedding season kicks off with the majority of couples traditionally scheduling their nuptials between June and September.

