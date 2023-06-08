America’s largest Muslim advocacy group has attacked the City University of New York for turning on its own student.

During her graduation speech in May, CUNY law graduate Fatima Mohammed called the NYPD ‘fascist’ and accused the Israelis of ‘settler colonialism’ – causing the university to later accuse her of ‘hate speech’.

Now, the Council on American-Islamic Relations in New York, CAIR-NY, has accused the university of being ‘dishonest, cowardly, and dangerous’ in its decision to condemn Mohammed.

It also undermined the university by claiming that it pre-approved the speech and only turned on Mohammed after two weeks of sour reaction from ‘far-right media’ and ‘Mayor Eric Adams’.

Mohammed also said ruing her controversial speech that black and brown prisoners are murdered daily in US jails, and turned on her own university for ‘cooperating with global violence.’

