FOX NEWS:

America’s 10 largest cities, largely Democrat strongholds, are drowning in municipal debt, according to a new report from government watchdog Truth in Accounting.

The report sought out “to determine what … overlapping financial entities mean for taxpayers’ bottom line.” Truth in Accounting said its purpose was to “calculate the various bills (and surpluses, when available) at the city government level and divide them out to determine a per-Taxpayer Burden.”

The two cities with the highest burden: Chicago and New York City; Chicago’s combined taxpayer burden: $119,110; New York City’s combined taxpayer burden: $85,600.

Chicago has been a hotbed for such burdens.

The Chicago City Council approved $2.4 billion in tax subsidies for two major developments in early April. Protesters gathered at City Hall chanting against the deals. Critics said the projects are in prosperous parts of Chicago and developers should pay for infrastructure improvements, not taxpayers.

Chicago’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $119,110

New York City’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $85,600

Los Angeles’ combined Taxpayer Burden: $56,390

Philadelphia’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $50,120

San Jose’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $43,120

San Diego’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $35,410

Dallas’ combined Taxpayer Burden: $33,490

Houston’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $22,940

San Antonio’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $16,660

Phoenix’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $13,290 ​​​​​​