YAHOO NEWS/BLOOMBERG:

America’s largest cities are shrinking but a few in the Southwest are continuing to boom. Fort Worth, Texas, is now the 13th most populous U.S. city, surpassing both San Francisco and Columbus, Ohio, according to newly released population estimates from the Census Bureau.

Fort Worth grew by 19,552 residents during the twelve-month period ending in July 2018. That makes it the city with the third largest numeric population gain among U.S. cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Only Phoenix and San Antonio had larger growth.

Besides Fort Worth, the fifteen most populous cities were largely unchanged from the prior year. However, the three largest U.S. cities, New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, shrank last year.