America’s household debts swell to $1 TRILLION thanks to rampant inflation and higher interest rates

Macy’s executives have warned of a spike in customers failing to make credit card payments thanks to unprecedented pressures on household finances. The department store has seen its credit card revenue plunge by 36 percent this year due to the rise in delinquencies. Bosses said they had expected to see a rise in delinquencies post-pandemic but that the trend had emerged ‘faster than planned.’ It comes after figures from the Fed showed America’s credit card debt had swelled to $1 trillion for the first time in history. In an earnings call, Macy’s chief operating officer and chief finance officer Adrian Mitchell said: ‘The speed at which the increase occurred for us and the broader credit card industry was faster planned.’

He added that the issue had ‘accelerated’ in June and July – while it is bracing itself for an increase in ‘bad debt’ in its credit card portfolio.”I think the credit card revenue is an indication of some of the pressures that we’re actually seeing on the consumer,’ Mitchell said.’This is about credit card balances, this is about student loans which we know is going to come into focus in the next month or two, auto loans, mortgages.’Household budgets are being battered by rampant inflation and elevated interest rates which are currently hovering between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent – their highest level since 2001.It caused credit card balances in general to rise by $45 billion in the second quarter of the year, according to Fed data.It came after a volatile few years for America’s personal finances as credit card debts plummeted during the pandemic when lockdown curbed spending.Between the final quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020, card balances fell from $927 billion to $817 billion – a drop of 11 percent. And they fell even further to $770 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

READ MORE