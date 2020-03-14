Daily Mail:

Obama’s Medicare boss issues dire warning as doctors say as many as 500,000 are already infected and 10 MILLION will need care

There are only 790,000 hospital beds 100,000 ICU beds total in all of the hospitals across the country.

Dr. Marty Makary warned people not to believe the current figures that only 2,200 are infected He says the true number is likely far more and that as many as half a million people already have it.

Johns Hopkins predicts 9.6 million people will need to be hospitalized and 3 million will need ICU careDoctors and nurses fear the hospital system, which is already overrun by the flu season, may buckle

America’s hospitals will be overrun with coronavirus patients in just eight days and face months of strain, according to Obama’s former Medicare boss.

Andy Slavitt, former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, issued the dire warning on Twitter on Saturday along with a string of advice for the public, governments and health workers.

‘Last night I was on with state & local officials around the US well into the night.

‘By March 23 many of our largest cities & hospitals are on course to be overrun with cases,’ he wrote.

