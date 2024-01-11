America’s hidden pandemic, the chemicals in our food and water: Study finds microplastics are quietly costing US $250 billion a year in healthcare – more than the entire Covid outbreak

Microplastics including ‘forever chemicals’ are quietly causing a health crisis that costs the US a quarter of a trillion dollars every year, a study claims.These tiny plastics, which are found in virtually all brands of bottled water as well as most of the food we eat, have been linked to a myriad of chronic health conditions including cancers, hormone imbalances, fertility problems, and heart disease. Researchers have not come up with a definitive number of how many people fall sick due to exposure because the chemicals are now so ubiquitous and tracing original exposure is extremely complex.But some estimates say that plastics-related diseases kill more than a million people each year globally. The new study, by New York University researchers, estimated that in 2018 alone, exposure to the microplastics cost the US healthcare system as much as $289 billion.For comparison, the entire Covid pandemic is estimated to have racked up around $203 billion in healthcare costs.

