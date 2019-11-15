THE DAILY CALLER:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the federal budget is on “an unsustainable path” due to rising levels of federal debt. Powell told the Joint Economic Committee that the “high and rising federal debt,” which now tops $23 trillion, could make it difficult for the economy to recover from future market downturns.

“In a downturn, it would also be important for fiscal policy to support the economy. However, as noted in the Congressional Budget Office’s recent outlook, the federal budget is on an unsustainable path with high and rising debt,” said Powell. “Over time, this outlook could reduce fiscal policy makers’ willingness or ability to support economic activity during a downturn.

In addition, I remain concerned that the high and rising federal debt can in the longer term restrain private investment and thereby reduce productivity and overall growth,” he continued. His testimony came the same day that the U.S. Treasury Department released data showing the federal government ran a deficit of $134 billion in October.