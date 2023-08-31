America’s dirtiest neighborhoods that have the most complaints about filth exposed – and they’re all spread across just two cities

America’s dirtiest neighborhoods have been revealed by the number of complaints from residents – and they’re shockingly spread across just two cities.Baltimore, Maryland, and Sacramento, California, have the filthiest zip codes in the nation according to a study by HouseFresh, an indoor air quality company, that analyzed 12.3 million sanitation-related complaints.

Seven out of ten of the counties with most complaints are in Baltimore, with six making the top spots. The 21213 zip code at the center of the city receiving the most complaints in the nation – 89,391 per 100k of the population.’With a staggeringly high complaint rate of per 100k population, there seems to be a disconnect between the needs of the community and the cleanliness of the city,’ says the study.Sacramento, on its part, is home to three counties that made it to the list, including the Land Park neighborhood, which came in seventh place, with 48,864 complaints by 100k citizens.

READ MORE