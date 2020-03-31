DAILYMAIL.COM

Monday was the deadliest day yet in the country’s coronavirus crisis, with 605 people dying and the total death toll reaching 3,180

It is the equivalent of someone across the country dying every two minutes from the disease

Stats on Tuesday showed there were now at least 181,989 people infected and 3,699 deaths in the U.S.

The COVID-19 outbreak is now officially more deadly than the 9/11 terrorist attacks which killed 2,977

Social distancing guidelines have been extended to April 30 as a result of the escalating death toll

In New York City, where nearly 1,000 have died, there are fears of ambulance and paramedic shortages

New data suggests the NYC pandemic will peak on April 15 and across the country, 2,000 will die that day

Health experts say that it will take longer for the virus to spread throughout the US and peak later

The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000 on Monday, making the outbreak more deadly than the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,977, and health experts are warning the worst is yet to come. Total deaths across the United States increased by at least 605 on Monday, reaching a total of 3,180. It meant someone died every two minutes from the deadly disease. There were 22,022 new cases which brings the total to 164,671. The amount the daily deaths increases by will continue to rise until the pandemic hits its peak in America which is still weeks away. The University of Washington School of Medicine predicts that by April 20, the daily increase of deaths will hit 2,000. They say, by that metric, that the total US death toll will be 82,141. The White House has painted an even bleaker picture; that between 100,000 and 200,000 people die in a best case scenario where people follow social distancing guidelines.

