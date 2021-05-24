Pictured – Left: Jewish man being haraassed in NYC; Right: Two armed escorts in L.A.

The Daily Mail:

NYPD has identified a 77% increase in hate crimes this year compared to the last

Anti-Jewish attacks spiked due to Israel conflict, Anti-Defamation League said

In Los Angeles, armed escorts are accompanying Jews on their way to services

America is witnessing a worsening surge of anti-Semitic attacks as Jews are targeted by some pro-Palestinian factions who have been triggered by violence in the Middle East.

Although a ceasefire has called a halt to armed clashes overseas – at least for now – tensions between Israel and Hamas still are spilling into the streets of towns and cities across the U.S.

President Joe Biden criticized the wave of violence, tweeting Monday: ‘The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad – it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.’

In New York, for instance, the NYPD said 195 hate crimes were reported in NYC between January 1 and May 1, an increase of 71% from the same period last year.

Although the figures did not state how many of the incidents were anti-Semitic, the Anti-Defamation League has identified an increase in attacks against Jews specifically.

The group received 193 reports of anti-Jewish incidents in the week after the Israel-Palestine crisis began, up from 131 the previous week.

In Los Angeles, volunteers have set up armed patrols to accompany temple-goers, while the LAPD has also stepped up its presence.

One local man, Steve Goldstein, 35, told the LA Times he had ‘never felt so scared being in Los Angeles’ after a series of high-profile attacks.

A roundup of recent anti-Jewish attacks in the U.S. follows:

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

The boys, aged 17 and 18, were approached by two men at around 7.45pm on Saturday before they ‘demanded that the victims repeat anti-Jewish statements,’ according to NYPD.

A Jewish teenager was put in a chokehold after refusing to repeat anti-Semitic slurs and another chased with a baseball bat in one of two attacks against Jews in Brooklyn this weekend.

When the teenagers refused, the attackers began punching them in the head and put the 17-year-old in a ‘rear chokehold’ before one of the thugs chased his companion while ‘brandishing a baseball bat’.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

Armed patrols have been set up to accompany Jews on the way to worship following a spike in anti-Semitic violence there.

Jiu-Jitsu practitioner Remi Franklin, 37, said he established the ‘vigilance patrol’ in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles so families could walk the streets without fearing attack.

‘It’s Jiu-Jitsu, boxing, mixed martial arts, and just friends with them, it’s the people who want to do something,’ Franklin told the Los Angeles Times. ‘Women who are former dancers and gymnasts are walking with people to make them feel more comfortable.’

LOS ANGELES

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after a group of Jewish diners were attacked while eating at a restaurant.

Xavier Pabon, of Banning, California, was arrested late Friday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Initial bail was set at $275,000, but Los Angeles Police Department said it had asked for enhanced bail ‘due to the crime being motivated by hatred.’

Cops believe he was part of a group waving Palestine flags that pulled up at Sushi Fumi restaurant in the city’s bustling Beverly Grove neighborhood at around 10pm Tuesday before shouting anti-Semitic abuse at Jewish customers and pelting them with bottles.

‘Somebody in one of the cars driving by started throwing glass bottles or glass cups at the tables and they shattered everywhere,’ a woman told CBSLA, adding that a group of about 30 charged the tables and began asking, ‘Who’s Jewish?’

A day before Orthodox Jews had to run for safety as they were chased down by two cars bearing Palestinian flags.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles said the father-of-six – who is too scared to be publicly identified – ‘literally had to run for his life’.

More at The Daily Mail