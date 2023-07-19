The areas of the US where Alzheimer’s is most rife have been revealed — with seniors on the East Coast and South East most likely to be struck down by the memory-robbing disorder.

The new report by the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) offers the most granular look at the prevalence of the condition, providing estimates of the rates at the county level for the first time.

It shows that while overall, 6.7 million Americans over 65 have the disease — roughly one in ten — in some counties, the share is as high as one in six.

For example, in the three top places — Miami, Baltimore and the Bronx — an estimated one in six have the condition.

Rounding out the top five counties for Alzheimer’s disease sufferers were Prince George’s County in Maryland (16.1 percent) and Hinds County, Mississippi (15.5 percent).

It comes as results from trials of the drug donanemab showed it can slow early Alzheimer’s by up to 60 percent in a breakthrough hailed as the ‘turning point’ in the fight against the disease.

