AMERICANS have been urged to leave Russia immediately after a Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested on suspicion of spying.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, has been accused of espionage after covering Vladimir Putin’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s economic collapse.

It marks the most serious public move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Thursday, the United States once again issued a warning to all Americans living in or travelling to Russia to leave immediately.

Russia has accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain military secrets about a factory – but it has not named the factory and it has so far not provided any evidence to back up its allegation.

The journalist was reportedly held at a restaurant and bundled into a car by plain-clothed officers with a sweater pulled over his head.

He later appeared in court in Moscow, where he pleaded not guilty to espionage.

Gershkovich was seen being led into a van by guards from the Lefortovsky court in the Russian capital.

Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reports that he will be transported to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, an FSB pre-trial detention facility.

