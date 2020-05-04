More Americans are turning to hunting during the coronavirus pandemic — and amid fears of nationwide food shortages after meat plants were forced to halt operations over outbreaks. “People are starting to consider self-reliance and where their food comes from,” Hank Forester of Quality Deer Management Association said, adding that he believes there will be a hunting resurgence over empty grocery store shelves. Outbreaks have recently caused at least three major meat producers — Tyson Foods, JBS USA and Smithfield Foods — to shutter more than a dozen plants across the nation. Meanwhile, some states have seen a jump in hunting licenses — including Indiana, where there was a 28% increase in turkey hunting license sales during the first week of the season.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST