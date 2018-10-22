WRAL:

Becky Johnson remembers being so overwhelmed with emotion after seeing images of the women’s marches across the country on Jan. 21, 2017, that her husband thought something was wrong with her. “I walk out in the living room and my husband’s like, ‘What’s up?’” she said. “I must have had a weird look in my eye.”

She quickly drove to downtown Omaha, where she joined an estimated 12,000 other marchers. “It was powerful, and it was interesting, and it was fascinating,” she said, “to see that many people in Omaha unite about anything — besides some football game.”

But on an unseasonably cold afternoon recently, Johnson’s thoughts were on matters she found more pressing than national politics — namely extracting her toddler son from the indoor playground at a Chick-fil-A so she could get on with her day. Asked whether she planned to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, Johnson was ambivalent. She said she doubted that any candidate in either political party would make much of a difference in her life now.

“Stay-at-home moms in Nebraska who have a limited grocery budget to live off of — no politician can understand that,” she said. “Especially on a federal level. How could they?”

In interviews with two dozen people who live in a pair of Republican-held swing districts that stretch across 160 miles of the American heartland — through the urban sprawl of Omaha, past the wind farms and corn fields of western Iowa, and eastward into the Des Moines metropolis — the spasms of the national news cycle were often back-of-mind distractions, especially among the less partisan women who are crucial to Democrats’ hopes of winning back the House of Representatives.

The concerns they described were personal, everyday issues that had only a tenuous attachment to President Donald Trump — despite the efforts of Republicans, Democrats and the president himself to make the midterm elections a referendum on his popularity.

What did come up in conversations: pre-existing conditions, prekindergarten, school safety, inequality, friends blocked on Facebook and the corrosive polarization of politics. What mostly did not: “Horseface,” “Pocahontas” or any other denigrating nicknames Trump has lobbed at women lately; Justice Brett Kavanaugh; impeachment; Russia; and a “Blue Wave.”

Betsy Rubiner, a Des Moines freelance writer, has been canvassing and making calls to undecided voters every week as a volunteer for Cindy Axne, the Democratic challenger for the Iowa seat currently held by Rep. David Young, a second-term Republican. Rubiner said Trump’s presidency has scared her into activism.