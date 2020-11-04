Biz Pac Review:

In an unprecedented move, several Democrat-controlled cities in key swing states, abruptly stopped counting votes in the middle of Election Night, causing mass confusion and frustration.

The decision to stop counting votes on Election Night—which has never happened before in a U.S. presidential race—fueled volcanic outrage among Trump supporters, who claim the counting stopped because President Trump was beating Joe Biden in battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan.

Actor James Woods echoed the sentiments of millions of Americans when he asked: “Since when do they just stop counting votes on election day in America?”

An Arizona-based Trump supporter said: “How does Florida, having the 3rd largest population in our country, get their votes counted in a few hours while these other states act like they have no clue what they are doing?”

President Trump decisively won Florida last night, despite the mass influx of liberal New Yorkers to the Sunshine State in recent years.

Chris Buskirk, the editor of AmGreatness, offered his opinion, saying it’s obvious to him that Democrats are trying to cheat again, and that’s why they stopped counting the votes in Democrat-run cities.

Buskirk tweeted “Do you see the playbook? It’s the same in every close state. Trump doing well, leading, and they shut down the urban centers to try and pick up the [votes] tomorrow. Philly, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta. It’s transparent.”

Richard Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, said the pause on vote-counting was “very suspicious.”

A Twitter follower replied to Grenell: “I’m in Bolivia now. Have lived here before. This is exactly how Communists stole the vote here. The Communists were on pace to lose, then they stopped giving updates on votes. Then a couple days later announced they won.”

