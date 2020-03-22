News Max:

“It’s a war,” says President Donald Trump of his efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and likening his role to that of “wartime president.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo welcomed the president’s claim to his commander in chief role in the crisis and his resolve, “The president and I agreed yesterday. . . we’re fighting the same war — and this is a war.”

Some measures already taken do call to mind actions in wartime.

Commercial airline flights have been reduced or canceled.

Schools have been closed. Universities have shut their doors.

Where Ford, Chrysler, GM and other great auto companies shifted production to jeeps, tanks and bombers in 1942, U.S. auto factories have today been shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.

Bars and restaurants are being closed.



While a new social solidarity and spirit of self-sacrifice seem to be manifesting themselves in this pandemic, can it endure?

Is the country prepared for months, or years, of social isolation, if that is what is required to win this war?

It’s a question that needs to be addressed.

