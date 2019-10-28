NEW YORK POST:
Buy an avocado, boost a Mexican drug lord? Soon enough, it seems.
Reports from south of the border say Mexican avocado farmers are taking up arms to protect their increasingly valuable crop from the country’s rapacious cartels, always on the lookout for a quick buck.
But considering the ease with which cartel gunmen dispatched the Mexican army in a pitched battle in Sinaloa state this month, one would guess that the odds don’t favor the avocado farmers.
Or Mexico itself, for that matter — and this has ominous implications for the United States, too.
Flush North Americans — think millennials, in particular — love avocados; they will pay top dollar for them, which sets the market into motion. Most often this means good things. But not always.
Think cocaine and other illicit drugs.
As with avocados, drug dollars follow demand: A recent RAND Corporation study reports that Americans spent just shy of $150 billion on illegal narcotics in 2016. The bulk of this money goes to Mexico, which also has become a major conduit into the United States for synthetic opioids like Chinese-manufactured fentanyl, upping the cartels’ take.