Americans Last: Homeless Population Grows at Record Pace as Joe Biden Seeks Millions to House Illegal Aliens

The nation’s homeless population is growing at a record pace, newly published data reveals, just as President Joe Biden seeks hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars to fund a massive housing development plan for illegal aliens across the United States. The data, reviewed and published by the Wall Street Journal, shows that more than 577,000 Americans are homeless today, which represents an 11 percent increase compared to the same time last year — an alarming pace. According to the Journal, the increase “would represent by far the biggest recorded increase since the government started tracking comparable numbers in 2007. The next highest increase was a 2.7% jump in 2019, excluding an artificially high increase last year caused by pandemic counting interruptions.” Likewise, among those nearly 600,000 homeless Americans, close to 150,000 are considered chronically homeless because they have been living on the streets for at least a year and many suffer from mental illness.

