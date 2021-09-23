Miranda Devine – NY Post

Operation Gaslight is collapsing. A majority of Americans blame President Biden for the border crisis, a new poll shows, as the administration is caught lying about the makeshift refugee camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. About two-thirds of the 15,000 Haitians living in unsanitary conditions under the bridge have been moved out since Saturday, as local authorities try to regain ­control. Just over 5,000 migrants remained yesterday afternoon. But the tough talk from the administration that they would be deported back to Haiti under a special Trump-era pandemic health order has turned out to be hot air. Most of the migrants have been secretly released into the community, according to whistleblowers and reporters on the ground, and the administration is determined to hide the truth. An AP report based on anonymous border sources says Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days. They are given “notices to appear” at an immigration office within 60 days but if they don’t show up, we know they will simply melt into the shadows.

Read more at the NY Post